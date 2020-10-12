Celine Dion shares fresh-faced photo with uplifting message of gratitude

Celine Dion knows how to keep things totally natural while surrounded by nature.

At least, that's what we're taking away from a new Instagram photo she posted Monday, which it turns out is Thanksgiving in Canada:

"In challenging times it's even more important to reflect on everything that we are thankful for," she wrote in both French and English. "I hope you find moments of peace, happiness, and love, today and every day. #HappyThanksgivingCanada!"

The image shows Dion, 52, sitting on a blanket smiling into what appears to be the sunrise. (We applaud her for getting up so early if that's the case!) A second image shows Dion standing with her back to the camera, surrounded by greenery, a sun-streaked sky and mountains in the distance.

But what's perhaps most striking about the images is how they show off the natural beauty of Mother Nature — and of Dion, who doesn't appear to be wearing makeup. And they both look terrific.

This isn't the first time Dion has appeared bare-faced; in 2019 her video "Imperfections" featured the Canadian chanteuse completely without decoration in the final shots.

Celine Dion in 2019 at Paris Fashion Week. Jacopo Raule / Getty Images

"I got my own imperfections/I got my own set of scars to hide/I got my own imperfections/I can't hold your heart when I'm fixing mine," she sang in the chorus.

And she's not afraid of what people might think, or about shaking things up; in August, Dion posted another Instagram in which she rocked a futuristic Thierry Mugler suit, and last week she showed off some long, seriously curly locks for a throwback look.