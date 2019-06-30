When it comes to bold fashion sense, Celine Dion’s got it.

Celine Dion has said ever since turning 50, she's loved her new sense of confidence and style. Marc Piasecki / GC Images

The legendary songstress strutted her stuff in Paris this week in a ruffled yellow tulle skirt. Dion also rocked a unique look up top too, wearing a black-and-white tuxedo jacket.

Even her shoes were on point — Dion, 51, finished the look with mismatched yellow and black high heels. Her accessories included classic cat-eye shades and oversized diamond studs.

The Paris heat was no match for the singer. Marc Piasecki / GC Images

The look is just one of many standouts of late; She recently wore a form-fitting Chanel jumpsuit with a flashy logo belt from the French couture house and other stunning looks during Paris Fashion Week.

Dion credits her daring fashion choices to being fully comfortable in her own skin. Earlier this year, critics noticed that Dion had lost weight, but she reassured observers that she felt better than ever and her new svelte figure was a result of taking up intense ballet.

“People say, ‘She’s a lot thinner,’ but I’m working hard. I like to move and (weight loss) comes with it,” Dion told People. “Dancing has been in my DNA all of my life. It’s a dream. And so hard!”

There’s no doubt that Dion, who recently became the global ambassador for L’Oreal Paris, is feeling confident. “I’m doing this for me,” she told The Sun. “I want to feel strong, beautiful, feminine and sexy.”

Check!