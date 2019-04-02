Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

April 2, 2019, 10:03 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Alyssa Newcomb

Céline Dion is one of the most celebrated and accomplished singers of this generation, but even Dion admits she wasn’t expecting to score her first-ever beauty contract in her 50s.

The songstress, who has sold 250 million albums worldwide, won five Grammy Awards and regularly sold out shows during her Caesars Palace residency in Las Vegas, has been named the new face of L'Oréal Paris.

"I never saw that coming, especially at 51 years old," Dion said in a news release.

"When you think I’m done, I’m just starting," Dion said, as L'Oreal Paris announced her as its new spokesperson on Tuesday. Sofia Sanchez and Mauro Mongiello for L'Oreal Paris

While the partnership with L'Oréal was a pleasant surprise, Dion said it comes at the perfect time in her life, when she feels "free to do what I want, where I want, when I want."

"I feel so good now that I don’t even want to think about my 20s or 30s, when I was still discovering myself," she said. "For the last couple of years, I have grown in a very strong and happy way through my passions, my work, friendship, motherhood."

The partnership seems to be a natural fit, especially since Dion said she loves to do her own beauty prep before her shows.

"I love doing my makeup, I love to play," she said.

"I want everyone to feel that they have the right to express themselves, whether it is through fashion and beauty, by using their voice or through something else that’s important to them," Dion said. Denise Truscello for L'Oreal Paris

The "My Heart Will Go On" singer is wasting no time in getting to work. Dion’s first campaign for L'Oréal will be a television commercial for Excellence Hair Color, which will debut on April 22.

Dion said she hopes to use her voice to help everyone "feel beautiful, confident and to learn to embrace themselves."

"When you think I’m done, I’m just starting. I am finishing the shows at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. I am releasing a new English album and going on tour," Dion said. "And, my association with L'Oréal Paris is the beginning of a new amazing journey for me."