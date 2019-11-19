Celine Dion reflects on her biggest style moments — and the looks she regrets

When it comes to fashion, Celine Dion doesn't regret much.

The singer looked back on some of her iconic style moments during a recent visit to “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen."

Cohen showed the superstar some of her most memorable outfits from the ‘80s, ‘90s and early 2000s, and asked her if she regretted them or if she would wear them again.

It turns out that the style icon stands by most of her previous fashion choices — especially the backward tuxedo she famously rocked on the red carpet at the 1999 Oscars.

Two decades later, this look is still iconic. Getty Images

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

“Oh my goodness. Everybody was wearing gowns, but I feel that I was the rare one, let’s put it this way, wearing pants on the red carpet,” she told Cohen. “And people thought I made a mistake because I was late and I put the jacket reversed. I’m not stupid: It was supposed to be worn like that that, and I’m keeping it.”

The singer also looked back fondly on a gorgeous and daring dress she wore to the 2003 Billboard Music Awards.

She's never been afraid to rock stunning, bold looks. WireImage

“OK, when I wore that, I really pushed my luck, as you can see,” she said. “But you know what, when I decide to do something, I assume it and I keep it.”

And she only had positive things to say about a tulle dress she wore to the 1992 American Music Awards.

She had definite ballerina vibes here. Getty Images

“Did I win that night? If I won something that night, I keep the dress,” she said.

Dion also stood by a skintight bodysuit she wore onstage in 1996. She said she would keep the look, even though she admitted it wasn’t the most comfortable to wear.

She slayed onstage in this skintight look from 1996. Redferns \ Getty Images

“Well, it was not latex,” she said. “It looks like it, but it was just a very tight Spanx.”

While she loved most of her previous looks, there were a couple outfits she would toss if she had the chance. When Cohen politely described one look from 1993 as “floral,” Dion admitted she was not a fan of the dress.

Looking back, Dion says she doesn't love this dress today. Getty Images

“That’s very kind of you for saying that, but this one can go,” she told Cohen.

She also had a funny reaction to her look from the 1994 Grammys.

This isn't Dion's favorite past look. Getty Images

“What is that? You know what, that’s not me, first of all,” she joked. “I don’t think it’s me.”

Overall, Dion had mostly good things to say about her iconic red carpet moments through the years — and we couldn't agree more. Thanks to the superstar for this fun trip down memory lane!