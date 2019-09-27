Celine Dion won’t let the critics get her down.

"Is there anything wrong about my body?" the Grammy winner said on “Entertainment Tonight” when asked about people who’ve chastised her for being too skinny.

Dion attributes her figure to dancing, which she says is physically and spiritually beneficial.

Dion, seen here on Jan. 22 in Paris, had some people concerned for her health for being too skinny. Edward Berthelot / Getty Images

"I do ballet. I do a lot of stretching, and I work out because it helps my mind, body and soul," she said. "When I was 12 years old, my face was rounder because you have more fat when you're younger. But I've always been very thin."

Dion, 51, also knows she’s in an industry where people have to deal with negativity and that you just have to roll with the punches in order to survive.

Dion during the opening night of her "Courage World Tour" in Quebec City, Quebec, on Sept. 18, 2019. Alice Chiche / AFP - Getty Images

"If you don't want to be criticized, you are in the wrong place," she said. "I take the positive. I take what's good for me. I leave behind what is not good for me. I let my management take care of that, and if it hurts anyone, they will take care of that.

"And I need to focus on what's right for me, how I feel and last but not least, you can't please everybody."

Dion, who has had to postpone shows on her current "Courage World Tour" due to a throat virus, has not shied away from showing off her body. Earlier this week, she released a video for her song “Imperfections,” in which she goes makeup-free.

She has also previously shot down talk that she's too thin, once again pointing out how ballet has played an integral part in how she looks.

“I do this four times a week,” she told People. “People say, ‘She’s a lot thinner,’ but I’m working hard. I like to move and (weight loss) comes with it.”