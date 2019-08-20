Celine Dion has treated the world like her catwalk this summer, rocking one stunning outfit after another. And now the singer is showing off her fashion sense in a daring new photo shoot for the magazine CR Fashion Book.

The 51-year-old gets edgy in the publication's September issue, posing for a series of digitally distorted photos on the streets of Paris.

Photographer Valentin Herfray was the brains behind the surreal shoot, and used 360-degree camera techniques (and a selfie stick!) to mess with the proportion, perspective and perception of the photos.

Dion stars in two covers for the issue, including one that features an upward-tilting shot of her black tutu. And the singer said she loves the artistic techniques used.

“I just like that we didn’t care. If you don’t take chances, you will never accomplish anything different, special, edgy, beautiful ... ” she told the magazine.

She's definitely into taking fashion risks! Valentin Herfray, Steven Klein

The mother of three was excited to take a few risks for this photo shoot, too. “I mean, five years ago I would never let (a photographer) near up past my kneecap, you know? Who would go under my tutu? Nobody. I mean, nobody. My husband, that was it. But I was just like, 'Alright, here we go!'” she said.

High fashion at its finest. Valentin Herfray, Steven Klein

Risk-taking seems to be the theme ofDion's sartorial look in 2019, and she explained her recent style evolution to the magazine.

“I seek clothes that make me feel sexy, approachable, fierce, edgy, glamorous, fun,” she said.

The distorted angles make these photos one of a kind. Valentin Herfray, Steven Klein

It's been a difficult few years for the singer, whose late husband, René Angélil, died in 2016, but she continues to evolve. And fashion plays a key role in that process.

“I’m crazy about clothes. They help me to express myself, as if borrowing characters to help me perform … They’re like songs. I don’t do ballads all the time; I have up-tempo songs as well," she said.

As the singer prepares to embark on a new world tour next month, she also reflected on some of her clothing must-haves, including her weakness for feathers.

“'Can you choose two of your favorite eight looks with feathers?' (My two stylists are) always trying to make a deal because, honestly, I’m just crazy," she joked.

Dion also revealed that she prefers not to be called the "queen of fashion."

"I don’t want to be the queen. I’m the boss. That’s different. I’m the mother, I’m the boss, I’m in charge of my decisions with my team. I try to make the best of myself, to accomplish something, to always put the bar as high as I can. But the queen thing, for me personally, I don’t live that way. I can wear a crown. That I can do. Give me the crown and I’ll run the bathtub with bubbles. I dare you to come in and take a picture of that,” she said.

You can find the full interview when the issue hits newsstands on Sept. 5.