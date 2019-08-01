Your style icon Celine Dion is back to serve up more bold looks — and this time, it's all in the name of high fashion.

The vocal powerhouse, 51, is the cover star of Harper's Bazaar's limited edition September 2019 issue, posing in dramatic couture ensembles and an even more dramatic pixie wig.

Celine Dion covers the limited edition September 2019 issue of Harper's Bazaar. Mario Sorrenti / Harper's Bazaar

The cover shot captures Dion in a striped dress with exaggerated puffed sleeves, a cropped hairpiece with blunt bangs and striking black eyeliner. Dion wears the same wig in other photographs; one look has the hair styled into a wet, piecey look and another sweeps the bangs off to the side.

Styled by Carine Roitfeld and shot by Mario Sorrenti, the photos are part of a larger spread in the magazine recognizing "independent icons" — actors, musicians and other artists "who break rules, inspire and set precedents."

Mario Sorrenti / Harper's Bazaar

"To me there is nothing more iconic than being singular - no one before you or after… and no copycats because they would not know where to start," Carine Roitfeld, Harper's Bazaar's global fashion director, said in the spread.

Consider this summer the season of Celine Dion's jaw-dropping outfits. She debuted a handful of showstoppers during her trip to Paris in late June and early July.

Only Celine Dion could pull off a look this bold. Marc Piasecki / GC Images

On June 30, she posed for paparazzi in France's capital wearing a ruffled yellow skirt and matching high heels.

Celine Dion steps out in a Chanel jumpsuit and a million-dollar smile. GC Images

Days later, Dion was seen in a black leotard-like jumpsuit embellished with Chanel's emblem.

Only a style icon like Celine could pull off a T-shirt and costume jewelry. NurPhoto via Getty Images

Let's not forget her dressed-down look, which featured a heart necklace similar to the one made famous in "Titanic."