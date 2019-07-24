At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

With high status often comes a lot of access to the biggest (and most expensive) designer names in the world, so we can't help but feel a little wave of excitement when we come across celebrities wearing some of the same labels we know and shop from at the local mall.

This is especially true for summer, when we're on the hunt for small, yet impactful wardrobe updates that can carry us through — both figuratively and physically — the season to fall and beyond.

From comfy-chic footwear to cozy-but-still-breathable tops, give yourself the celeb (and even royal!) treatment with these affordable clothing and accessories.

To say the Duchess of Cambridge has been getting good mileage out of her Superga sneakers would be an understatement, as the former Kate Middleton has been seen seen sporting (more specifically walking but, as shown here, also climbing) the versatile kicks to a wide range of everyday and even dressier functions. Can we suggest scooping them up in one of the additional eight shades to keep the paparazzi on their toes?

Talk about a bright idea! Anne Hathaway added an extra pop of color (technically two) to her already-vibrant teal blazer with a pair of Rachel Comey Arc Earrings. As identified by InStyle, the star wore them during a recent visit to BBC Radio 2 in London. Stash a pair (they come in four shade combos) for gloomy days when you could use a little extra oomph and let them shine all summer.

Jennifer Garner has been spotted putting some pep in her step with a pair of Newton Running Fate 4 Sneakers, according to Footwear News. They feature the brand's custom Newtonium cushioning for comfort and support, along with breathable, mesh paneling for keeping feet cool on warmer days.

With a near 5-star rating and over 500 reviews, Rothy's flats have been gaining momentum for their ability to combine fashion and function in one sleek, lightweight slipper. Ideal for entertaining or long commutes, take a cue from Busy Philipps (who sported the kicks in April, according to InStyle) and rock them on days you want to put your best foot forward.

Elisabeth Moss kept it casual, rounding out her rocker-chic metallic midi skirt and leather jacket combo with a pair of Adidas Stan Smith Sneakers with green detailing, according to Yahoo. Snag a pair to wear while running weekend errands and adventures.

Jessica Alba and BaubleBar have been having a bit of a moment, per People. We're especially loving his fresh take on the traditional hoop earring — perfect for date night or brunch with the girls.

Dr. Scholl's has made a name for itself by offering a wide range of styles that put comfort first. This pair in particular features cute woven detailing along the bottoms, making them great for outdoor concerts or (as Lucy Hale demonstrates here) picture-perfect days at the theme park.

Halle Berry stole the spotlight in a bright red dress and sleek gold ankle-strap heels from Schutz during a recent outing in New York City, according to InStyle. They're currently on sale for 50% off — if you grab a pair you'll never worry about last-minute shoe shopping for that summer wedding or soiree again.

To watch a recent basketball game, Mila Kunis sported the perfect summer T-shirt, according to Us Weekly. Recreate the cute courtside style with this ruffled tee from Bobeau, which can be worn casually with jeans or dressed up with a necklace and your favorite skirt or slacks. It's so soft you'll forget you're wearing it.

Last, but certainly not least, add a pop of color to any outfit with ease thanks to these classic flip-flops from Havaianas. Per Vogue, Erykah Badu sported the sandals with an eye-popping outfit in May.

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!