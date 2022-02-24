Zoë Kravitz channels Catwoman’s slinky style in ‘The Batman’ red carpet look

Meow! Zoë Kravitz was breathtakingly beautiful at a London screening for "The Batman."

The actor, who plays Selina Kyle (aka Catwoman) in the highly anticipated film, turned heads on the red carpet in a fitted black gown with cutouts at the bust.

Some eagle-eyed fans even thought the cutouts resembled the iconic Batman symbol.

Kravitz stunned in an all-black ensemble. Mike Marsland / WireImage

The 33-year-old let her figure-flattering frock speak for itself and kept her accessory game casual with matching shoes and subtle earrings. She also wore her hair slicked back and opted for minimal makeup.

Robert Pattinson, who will play Batman himself in the action movie, joined Kravitz on the red carpet and looked sharp in an oversized dark gray suit. The co-stars' chemistry was on full display as they posed for photographers.

Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz both brought their style A-game to the screening. Lia Toby / Getty Images

One Twitter user couldn't help but notice the resemblance between the actors and the comic book characters and shared this side-by-side comparison photo.

Kravitz has been busy promoting her latest film and shared a series of photos from her recent trip to Paris on Wednesday. In the stunning shots, the actor showed off an all-black ensemble, with a sleek leather trench coat as the focal point.

The anticipated reboot hits theaters on March 4, 2022 and a recent trailer honed in on the relationship between Kravitz and Pattinson's characters.

The film also stars Colin Farrell, Andy Serkis, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Jayme Lawson and Jeffrey Wright.

Related: