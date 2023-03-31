Zaya Wade and Gabrielle Union slay GLAAD Media Awards red carpet

Gabrielle Union and her stepdaughter Zaya Wade completely owned the red carpet when they stepped out together at the GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles.

For the March 30 event, Union wore a colorful floor-length dress with a matching head cap. Meanwhile, Zaya rocked a stylish black blazer and shorts and wore the same white sandals that she rocked for her Dazed magazine cover shoot.

(L-R) Zaya Wade and Gabrielle Union attend the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, California. Monica Schipper / Getty Images

On Instagram, Union shared a video of herself sporting the multi-colored dress, and captioned it, "Never too busy to serve #GLAADAwards @glaad."

Zaya also took to the social media platform to note that she "loved attending" the awards and supporting GLAAD, an organization that fights for LGBTQ+ acceptance.

She shared a message on her Instagram Story that appeared to show a receipt of her $5,000 donation to the organization.

“LGBTQ+ rights are so important to me and I’m always going to strive to do as much as I can in this space,” she wrote over the picture.

Zaya posts a sweet message after the GLAAD Awards. @zayawade via Instagram

On the red carpet, Union spoke to Billboard about why she wanted to attend the event with Zaya, who is transgender.

“For her to be able to see so many members of her community, of our community, that she’s looked up to, that have inspired her, that have held her down, had her back, is pretty huge," Union said. "And there are not too many moments where as a parent I get to deliver that in this kind of way, so I’m pretty thrilled."

"I’m just really happy to be here and happy to be a part of sharing the community with my daughter,” she added.

Zaya Wade attends the GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton. Randy Shropshire / Getty Images

In 2020, Zaya came out as transgender. In February 2023, she was granted an official name and gender change by a Los Angeles County judge.

In a March 2022 interview with BuzzFeed, Union revealed how she and her husband, Dwyane Wade, who is also Zaya's father, have been supportive of their daughter.

Dwyane Wade helping his daughter Zaya get ready for an event. @zayawade via Instagram

“It’s important for us to live and love out loud,” she said. “We didn’t exactly understand why (supporting Zaya’s trans identity) was a thing because it’s like, we love all our kids out loud. But it is a thing and a lot of people do need an example. (People) do need that (kind of) representation.”