Taylor Swift poses in shimmery sheer dress on MTV EMAs red carpet

Taylor Swift perfectly embodied her song “Bejeweled” as she strutted down the red carpet at the MTV European Music Awards in a show-stopping outfit.

On Sunday, Nov. 13, the singer surprised fans when she arrived at the music awards show in Duesseldorf, Germany, and stopped to snap a few photos.

Taylor Swift on the MTV Europe Music Awards red carpet, held in Duesseldorf, Germany. Daniele Venturelli / WireImage

She wore a black bodysuit slightly covered by a high-waisted sheer skirt covered in sparkling jewels, a design by London fashion designer David Koma, according to Vogue.

She completed the look with her signature cat-eye and pulled her blond locks back into a bun.

She can still make the whole place shimmer ✨ Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

The 32-year-old musician took home the MTV EMA for best longform video for her song “All Too Well,” which stars actors Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien. The 10-minute track was released on her album “Red (Taylor’s Version)” last year.

Swift collected four total awards Sunday night. Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

MTV posted a clip from her acceptance speech on Twitter.

“I have to thank the people who made this possible, Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien, who believed in me and trusted me with their talent,” she said. “They were incredible collaborators and now friends.”

Swift continued to shimmer throughout the night when she changed into a bedazzled mini dress that glistened every time the camera panned to her.

Swift onstage at the MTV Europe Music Awards. Kate Green/MTV / Getty Images for MTV

The sequins on the dress resembled a mirrorball when Swift spoke to the crowd after being awarded the top prize of best artist.

At the end of the ceremony, Swift was undoubtedly the biggest winner of the night. She collected two additional trophies for best pop and best video, bringing her total to four wins.

Taylor Swift poses with her trophies! Dave J Hogan / Getty Imges for MTV

The MTV EMAs, held in Düsseldorf at the PSC Bank Dome, was co-hosted by singer Rita Ora and “Thor: Love and Thunder” director Taika Waititi.

Harry Styles, Nicki Minaj and K-pop groups Seventeen and BTS were also announced as winners. The evening featured performances from OneRepublic, Gorillaz and Muse.

Although Swift did not perform, her fans can expect to see her live soon. Following last month's release of her 10th studio album, “Midnights,” the “Anti-hero” singer announced on social media that she will embark on her “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” next year.