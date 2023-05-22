See newlyweds Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens sport matching swimsuits

Simone Biles is going to have a hot girl summer, alongside her husband.

She posted a picture on Instagram May 21 of her and husband Jonathan Owens wearing matching swimsuits. In the picture, the gymnast is wearing a brown one-piece Fendi suit and Owens is wearing the matching trunks.

"Married girl summer," the new wife captioned the picture. The couple wed April 22 and had a larger ceremony two weeks later.

The 26-year-old's caption text appeared to be a spin on Megan Thee Stallion’s 2019 song “Hot Girl Summer,” which has become a mantra for single women to celebrate their relationship statuses and explore their unhitched freedom. Married women later began using versions of the phrase to debunk the myth that marriage is boring.

The couple initially got married in a Houston court house because their official wedding was in Mexico, Biles said on her Instagram story April 23.

“We had to get married ‘legally’ here in the us — since our wedding will be a destination wedding,” she wrote. "Our wedding bands were from Amazon. We are saving our actual wedding bands for the big day."

That day was May 6 in Cabo. Biles told Vogue in a story published two days later that even whales marked the occasion.

“Whales were jumping out of the water as our ceremony started,” she said. “Whale season is over by the way. It sprinkled for two minutes after we got married — which is good luck! — and we had a full moon. It was truly the most magical!”

“Seeing Jonathan at the altar was a dream," she told Vogue. "Our guests were cheering for everyone. I was shocked by the love in the air. The ceremony was so beautiful and dreamy!”