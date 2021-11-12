Paris Hilton tied the knot in a glamorous Oscar de la Renta gown — and then debuted a second dress for the reception.

The reality TV star, 40, wed venture capitalist Carter Reum on Thursday after getting engaged in February 2021.

Hilton announced the happy news and shared some beautiful photos of her dress in Instagram posts.

“My forever begins today…” she wrote on Instagram, along with the hashtags #JustMarried and #ForeverHiltonReum.

Peacock, which is airing Hilton's "Paris in Love" wedding docu-series, shared photos of her stunning dresses with TODAY. (Peacock is part of TODAY’s parent company, NBCUniversal.)

Hilton chose an elegant, lace Oscar de la Renta gown for her wedding ceremony. Jose Villa / Shutterstock

Her dress for the ceremony featured long sleeves, a high neckline and an elegant floral lace design. Hilton paired the spectacular gown with a simple French manicure, her sparkling engagement ring and matching diamond earrings.

In an Instagram post, she called special attention to the long, matching veil.

"Wifey for lifey," Hilton wrote.

Another photo shows Hilton and Reum enjoying themselves at the wedding reception.

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum pose for a photo at their wedding reception. Chelsea Lauren / Shutterstock

While Hilton kept on her sparkly earrings and engagement ring (along with a new diamond wedding band), she exchanged the glamorous lace gown for a romantic new dress with off-the-shoulder tulle sleeves and a corset-style bodice.

Hilton also traded her long veil for a delicate silver tiara, and added a sparkling necklace. At her side, Reum looked classically elegant in a black bow tie.

There was never any doubt that Hilton's wedding would be an extravagant affair. In an August appearance on “The Tonight Show,” Hilton told Jimmy Fallon that she thought her wedding would be a "three-day affair" with "probably 10" outfit changes.

"It's a lot, but I am not a bridezilla at all," she said.

Fans looking for even more details won't be disappointed: The wedding and preparations for the spectacular event were captured on camera for "Paris in Love." New episodes of the series will drop Thursdays on Peacock.

“I just wanted for my fans to see that I found my Prince Charming and I found my happy, fairy-tale ending,” Hilton said on “The Tonight Show.”

Related: