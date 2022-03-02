What a moment!

Just before Salma Hayek was meant to present an award at Sunday night's Screen Actor's Guild Awards, a wardrobe malfunction trapped her in the bathroom with Fran Drescher.

Hayek, who filmed the hilarious moment and shared it on social media, wrote on Instagram that her Gucci gloved snagged on her fellow actor's dress.

"My glove got stuck on the great (Drescher's) dress, so I got stuck in the bathroom right before I had to present the award to @michaelkeatondouglas," wrote Hayek, in part.

In the video, a woman tries relentlessly to free the two actors while Drescher told Hayek how much she adored her performance in "House of Gucci."

Drescher also used the moment to invite Hayek to her green council, a newly-formed initiative made up of Hollywood entertainers who are working to help the planet.

Salma Hayek attends the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards in Santa Monica, California. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for WarnerMedia

"I can't even believe it. Are you videotaping this?" Drescher said. "You know I think I wrote you a letter we must have sent it to your reps because I want to pull you into my green council. And I said to you how magnificent you were in 'Gucci' and how fearless you were and ironically, how much I love that we always randomly run into each other."

Drescher also shared the video on her Instagram account and captioned it, “In the ladies room at the @sagawards w/the one in a mil @salmahayek" and posted it on her Instagram Story, calling Hayek "The amazing Salma."

"Luv her," the actor added.

Although the two ladies got free just in time for Hayek to present the award for outstanding male actor in a television movie or limited series. The award went to Michael Keaton for his role in Hulu's "Dopesick," but when Hayek called his name, the actor was nowhere to be found.

“Come on Michael! Come on Michael!” Hayek said as she scanned the room, searching for him.

Soon enough, she saw Keaton racing towards the stage to grab his award.

During his acceptance speech, Keaton revealed that he had been delayed after getting stuck in the "packed" men's restroom.

Fran Drescher shared a funny video on Instagram of her and Salma Hayek having a wardrobe malfunction in the bathroom together at the 2022 SAG Awards. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for WarnerMedia

"This is so nice, thank you very much," Keaton continued. "Really, I'm truly grateful."

Later in his speech, Keaton talked about how the series he had won the award for, "Dopesick," hit close to home. The series, based on a non-fiction book by Beth Macy, tells the story of the opioid epidemic in the United States. Keaton revealed in his speech that he had lost his nephew, Michael, to a drug overdose, and said he felt honored to work on a project that told a similar story.

"I am blessed to be able to do something that might improve someone's life," Keaton said. "I'm the most fortunate person."

