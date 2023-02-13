Fans think Rihanna’s Super Bowl look was a tribute to a late fashion icon

Did Rihanna pay homage to one of the fashion industry's most well-known icons during her Super Bowl performance? Fans certainly think so.

The singer, 34, belted out some of her best hits during a 13-minute halftime performance and looked fabulous in an all-red ensemble.

Early on, she rocked a short red coat, but towards the end of her set, Rihanna put on an oversized red puffy coat that looked a lot like one the late fashion icon André Leon Talley once wore.

Talley was the former creative director of Vogue and penned several books. He died at the age of 73 in January 2022.

Andre Leon Talley in 2017. Cindy Ord / Getty Images

Rihanna's striking coat had a huge train that spread out over the stage as she was lifted into the air to perform several of her hits, including “Umbrella” and “Diamonds.”

After the Super Bowl performance aired, Talley's Instagram page posted a photo of the late fashion icon rocking the look-alike coat alongside several photos and videos of Rihanna on stage.

“'When the sun shines, we’ll shine together. Told you I’ll be here forever… said I’ll always be your friend'. @badgalriri 🎈," the post read.

Eagle-eyed fans couldn’t help but notice the similarities between the two coats and shared their thoughts in the comments section.

"This was a beautiful tribute 🙌🙌🙌❤️❤️❤️❤️," Puma's creative director June Ambrose wrote.

Screenwriter Mara Brock Akil commented, "I knew it! And loved it! Loved that she met Andre in the sky like the diamond he is!"

One fan also shared an observation: "His clothing is up for auction at Christy’s now. Is it actually his or an homage?"

While Rihanna hasn't confirmed that the coat was a tribute, we do know that she didn't pull the coat from Tally's wardrobe.

Per W Magazine, his blanket coat was a Norma Kamali design. However, Alaïa creative director Pieter Mulier custom designed Rihanna’s coat, according to Vogue. W Magazine also noted that Rihanna's version had built-in gloves.

Either way, Rihanna, a fashion icon in her own right, looked awesome in the coat and throughout her performance. Her all-red ensemble put her pregnancy news and baby bump in center stage. (The singer's reps also confirmed to NBC News she is expecting her second child with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky.)

And the best part is, we can look forward to even more of groundbreaking maternity looks.