Pregnant Rihanna surprises shoppers at Ulta Beauty store: 'Hi guys!'

Rihanna continues to shine bright with her pregnancy style.

The singer and entrepreneur made a surprise appearance at an Ulta Beauty store in Las Vegas on April 11 to reveal one of her latest Fenty Beauty products.

Rihanna, 35, arrived at the store wearing a white turtleneck with a matching jean jacket and maxi skirt. She accessorized with strappy white heels and silver jewelry.

"Hi guys!" she said to shoppers upon arriving, as seen in an Instagram video Ulta Beauty posted after the surprise.

Rihanna at the Las Vegas Ulta on April 11. Fenty Beauty

The "Lift Me Up" singer also coordinated her makeup to her all-white ensemble.

Most noticeably was the white eyeliner with silver glitter named “Bad Bride" that her makeup artist, Priscilla Ono, used from Rihanna's cosmetics.

Rihanna even matched her makeup to her look. Fenty Beauty

Rihanna is currently expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky. The two welcomed their first child, a son, in May 2022. The couple has yet to reveal their baby's name.

The singer's public appearance marks one of her first since she was nominated and performed at the 2023 Academy Awards in February.

To attend the ceremony, she wore a black leather and sheer dress that perfectly showed off her growing baby bump.

Rihanna arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss / AP

The Grammy winner revealed she was pregnant with her second child while performing at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Shortly after the performance, Rihanna opened up about her motherhood journey in the March 2023 issue of British Vogue. The accompanying interview included stunning family photos of her, A$AP and their little boy.

“Essentially, from one person I became two,” the businesswoman told the magazine. “You walk into the hospital as a couple and leave as a family of three. It’s nuts.”

She described her first few days of motherhood as “insane,” and that “you don’t sleep. At all. Not even if you wanted to.”

As for her fashion while pregnant, the billionaire said she was “redefining maternity style" in a way to change the way people thought about pregnant bodies.

“Dressing for pregnancy was such a piece of cake,” she said. “But dressing in postpartum, what the f--- do you do? The week that I came home from the hospital — that was nothing but sweats and hoodies.”

As the weeks went by, she struggled with clothes being too big or small.

“You kind of just gotta wait it out otherwise you end up buying so many clothes you’re not going to use,” she explained. “Well, unless you get pregnant again.”

And now she is.