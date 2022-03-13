Rihanna sparkles, shows off baby bump in stunning two-piece look

Shine bright like a diamond! Rihanna is continuing to show off more of her stylish maternity looks!

On Saturday, March 12, the singer and expecting mother attended an event in Los Angeles celebrating the debut of her makeup line, Fenty Beauty, in Ulta Beauty stores.

Rihann’s baby bump was on full display in the silver two-piece metallic look she rocked for the evening. On top, Rihanna wore a silver long sleeved-crop top with cutouts on the bodice. She paired the look with a low rise silver sparkly floor-length pencil skirt, adorned with a chain draped across her stomach.

The singer styled her hair slicked back into a high ponytail, accessorizing the look with all silver earrings, rings and bracelets, and matching silver eyeshadow.

Rihanna on March 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Fenty Beauty’s official Instagram account shared a video of her arrival at the event, smiling and waving as attendees began to cheer as she walked by.

In the comments, fans celebrated Rihanna’s look, with one user commenting, “I’m loving how everything riri wears since we found out she was pregnant shows off her belly.”

“She looks so beautiful that pregnancy glow 😍,” another fan commented.

At the end of January, Rihanna, 34, and her boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky, 33, went public with the news that they were expecting their first child together after they were photographed in the Harlem neighborhood of New York City with Rihanna’s baby bump on full display in a long, unbuttoned pink jacket.

Days later, Rihanna posted a photo on her Instagram posing to the side as she held an oversized sports jersey up to showcase her growing belly.

Since announcing her pregnancy publicly, Rihanna has started embracing her version of maternity fashion and evolving her style during this new era of her life. She told People last month that maternity fashion for her has been “fun” but “a challenge,” though overall she says that she’s “enjoying it.”

“I’m enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy,” she said. “If I feel a little chubby, it’s like, whatever! It’s a baby!”

Fashion has also helped the singer embrace her confidence as she continues to navigate her pregnancy journey.

“Right now, being pregnant, some days you just feel like, ‘Ugh, I just want to lay here on this couch all day.’ But when you put on a little face and a little lipstick, you transform,” she said. “You put some clothes on, and it’s like, when you look good, you feel good. I’ve heard that for a very long time, but it’s true. It really can get you up off that couch and make you feel like a bad b----.”