Rihanna and A$AP Rocky know how to make an entrance.

The couple, who share one child, showed up in matching tan outfits to the Hollywood screening of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever" at the Dolby Theatre.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend Marvel Studios' "Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever" premiere on Oct. 26. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

Rihanna wore a sparkling khaki dress with matching long gloves while Rocky sported a matte oversized jacket with long bottoms and white shoes.

In addition to the color of their outfits, fans noticed that they were both wearing long trains at the end of their ensembles.

They're taking couple outfits to the next level. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

Tyler Perry was also in attendance for the premiere along with stars like Daniel Kaluuya, Danai Gurira, Tessa Thompson, Michaela Coel, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright and more.

The sequel to the Marvel hit will include a song titled "Lift Me Up" from the pop star and will mark that first time she's returned to music in six years.

The track will be a tribute to the life and legacy of the late "Black Panther" star, Chadwick Boseman, and will be released on Friday, Oct. 28, in advance of the movie.

“Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever” premieres in theaters on Nov. 11.

In a press release issued by Marvel, the company said that the song “ushers in the next era of Rihanna’s iconic career."

Nigerian singer-songerwriter Tems, who co-wrote the tune with Ludwig Göransson, director Ryan Coogler and the “Umbrella” singer herself, said in a statement, "I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I’ve lost in my life. I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them. Rihanna has been an inspiration to me so hearing her convey this song is a great honor.”

