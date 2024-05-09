What’s old is new again.

On May 8, Ricki Lake posted a photo of her wearing a dress she originally wore in 2007. She also shared a picture of her in the same outfit 17 years earlier.

“Oh, this old thing?? Just had it hanging around 🥰 Originally wore this dress to the Business of Being Born world premiere in 2007 and now here I am wearing it again in 2024!” she captioned the shot of her in the white dress with splashes of black on it.

Lake posted a second pic of her wearing the same dress at the 2007 premiere of the documentary “The Business of Being Born,” which she produced. In the throwback snap, she stands alongside the director of “The Business of Being Born,” Abby Epstein.

Ricki Lake and Abby Epstein during 6th Annual Tribeca Film Festival. Brian Ach / WireImage

Her fans on Instagram loved her current look.

“Ricki, you look fabulous! 🔥🔥” one person commented.

“CAUSE YOU ARE A TIMELESS BEAUTY @rickilake 💜💫✨️🦄🌞” someone else wrote.

“You were beautiful back then and even more beautiful now!!” another person commented.

In February, Lake posted photos of herself on Instagram documenting how she and her husband, Ross Burningham, had doubled down efforts to take care of themselves.

“On October 26th, 2023 I made a commitment to myself to get healthier,” she wrote in the caption.

“My husband, Ross joined me in this effort. Together we have each lost 30+ lbs. I really want to share, because we did this without relying on a pharmaceutical. (Not that there is anything wrong with that.)”

Lake may have been alluding to the proliferation of celebrities who’ve taken medications like Ozempic to lose weight.

That post came on the heels of other ones shared by Lake expressing love for herself and her body.

In June 2023, she posted a photo of herself naked in a bathtub.

“Grateful for all that had to happen for me to get to here. A place of complete self-acceptance and self love,” she wrote, in part.

In January 2023, she shared a video from 2019 in which she shaved her head, as part of her lengthy struggle with hair loss.

“In this video, you can see me come to a place of peace, liberation, and most importantly, self-love and self-acceptance,” she wrote, in part.