Reese Witherspoon looks back at her fashion highs and lows in fun clip

When it comes to past fashions, Reese Witherspoon gets high marks — according to Reese Witherspoon.

The stylish star recently took to Instagram and shared a cute video clip in which she looked over a few throwback photos and rated her own sartorial sense.

The first outfit to get reviewed was one she referred to as a “green number,” which she wore to the 1996 premiere of “Romeo + Juliet.”

Reese Witherspoon at the "Romeo + Juliet" premiere in 1996 Steve.Granitz / WireImage

"Velvet? Is it crushed velvet?" she said of the sleeveless, knee-length dress she wore in the pic before going on to rate herself. "She’s looking cute. The boots are a lot. Also, I think I’m chewing gum, so I give myself — I'm going to give it a B."

As for the crisp white shirt and blue denim combo she teamed up with pearl earrings in 1994 for the premiere of "True Lies," Witherspoon raved, "Now, c’mon, this is classic. I’m liking this. She’s got pearls. She’s a little young for pearls; it’s a little 'old lady,' but that’s OK. I’m going to give her an A."

But it was a double shot from 2018 that earned her highest grade.

“Who are these Christmas cuties?” she said while staring at a pic of her and her “Big Little Lies” co-star, Laura Dern.

Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern in Los Angeles in 2018 Bauer-Griffin / GC Images

In the photo, Witherspoon can be seen wearing a red plaid skirt and black turtleneck sweater alongside her pal, dressed in a red blazer and matching trousers.

"Dern and Witherspoon out for Christmas lunch," the 46-year-old actor-producer noted. "Ten out of 10 — A-plus!"

She then closed out the video with a look to the camera and a message to her fashionable friend: "Dern, call me."

