Pedro Pascal wearing shorts to the Met Gala has broken the internet

Pedro Pascal has set the internet on fire, once again.

The "Last of Us" star garnered attention when he attended the 2023 Met Gala in a red and black Valentino outfit that showed off his legs.

On social media, fans couldn't stop talking about his look. Most said they adored his fashion choice.

"THE HAIR, THE RINGS, THE RED TONE, THE LEG SHOWING," one person tweeted. "PEDRO PASCAL THE MAN YOU ARE."

One person shared a picture of Pascal's leg alongside Spongebob's and joked about how revealing his outfit was.

"PEDRO PASCAL AND HIS SLUTTY LITTLE KNEE," the Twitter user wrote.

Another said he looked like he was in the South Korean boy band A.C.E and did a good job copying their look.

"Pedro Pescal showing up to the met gala like an honorary member of a.c.e. was definitely not on my bingo board, but I am so here for it," one person wrote.

A fourth said he slayed the entire outfit, writing, "Slaaaaay," with the manicure emoji.

Another talked about Pascal's clothes and said they don't want him to wear anything else but his Met Gala look. The user wrote, "I WANT A pedro pascal WITH A SHORT shorts AND A LOOOONG JACKET."

However, this isn't the first time that Pascal has gone viral.

In March, the "Mandalorian" star was trending on social media when he appeared on “Snacks Wars" and compared a peanut butter and jelly sandwich to a delectable Chilean breakfast bite known as marraqueta.

In the show, celebrities normally taste snacks from around the world and rate the food from best to worst.

When Pascal took a bite of the marraqueta, he said, "There’s no comparison for me."

But when he tried the PB&J, fans noticed that things got a little funny. After taking a small bite from the sandwich, Pascal ate it very slowly before he paused and started talking again.

That moment quickly went viral. One TikTok post, which shows a photoshopped Pascal eating the sandwich in a restaurant has more than 7 million views.

“When you catch up with your friends and they’re all complaining about their trash men, but you can’t relate (because) your man is perfect and treats you like a princess everyday,” the video text said.

Another clip showed Pascal eating the same sandwich in an office breakroom. The text over the video read, “When everyone on work is drowning in tasks, but I still have five minutes before my break is over."

"That is me right now!," one person commented with the crying laughing emojis.

Another used the same emojis and said, "This is the way!"