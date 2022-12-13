Patrick Dempsey says goodbye to his McDreamy hair with new buzz cut

Patrick Dempsey has traded his wavy salt-and-pepper hair for a "fresh" new buzzcut — and the actor pulled off the look all by himself.

The former "Grey's Anatomy" star, 56, shaved off his locks in a video posted Dec. 12 on Instagram by his wife, makeup artist and hairstylist Jillian Dempsey. In the short black-and-white clip, Patrick Dempsey holds onto his jaw as he runs an electric razor through his hair with little fuss.

“Change is good! Have you ever buzzed your hair? Watch @patrickdempsey use clippers to eliminate the dyed hair from a character role and start fresh!” Jillian Dempsey wrote in her caption.

“P.S. My Roadie was standing by to help give it some edge for styling," she added.

Fans flocked to the comment where they gave the "Disenchanted" star's new look two enthusiastic thumbs up.

"I think he looks fabulous..much more today looking.. time to get rid of the McDreamy hair..now he really looks McDreamy!!" wrote one, referring to the nickname of Patrick Dempsey's "Grey's Anatomy" character Derek Shepherd.

"I LOVE his new Buzz Cut!! He looks SO hot now!!! wrote another.

Of course, a few fans grieved the loss of Dempsey's signature hairstyle.

"HIS PRECIOUS HAIR," wrote one.

While a few others noted that they preferred the actor's buzz cut to the platinum blond hairstyle he wore earlier this year for his role in the upcoming movie “Ferrari.”

"Glad the blonde is gone," wrote one.

In fact, that blond 'do played a role in Dempsey's decision to shave his head.

Jillian Dempsey told People that her hubby's “spur-of-the-moment” buzz cut was a kind of style “rebirth” that he needed after the blond dye job, which caused his roots to look nearly “invisible” when they grew out.

“Patrick recently dyed his hair platinum for a project, and even though he colored his hair back, it wasn’t the same natural ‘salt-and-pepper’ color that we all know and love,” Jillian Dempsey told the publication. “In order to let his color grow back naturally, we needed to give him a fresh and short start.”

The hairstylist told People she was fine with her husband shaving his head, particularly because she was overseeing the cut. “I was at ease since I took the first pass over it,” she said.

Besides, she reiterated, change can be a lot of fun for anyone.

“I always say you should go blonde or buzz your head at least once in your life!” said Dempsey.