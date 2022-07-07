Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman and Dua Lipa were the talk of the town at the latest Balenciaga show in France.

The trio walked the catwalk for the luxury fashion house at Paris Haute Couture Week, and they were joined by "Selling Sunset" star Christine Quinn, supermodel Naomi Campbell and Bella Hadid, who also walked the runway.

Nicole Kidman, Kim Kardashian and Dua Lipa are seen backstage at the Balenciaga show in Paris. nicolekidman via Instagram

The audience was also filled with celebrities like Kidman's husband, Keith Urban, Kris Jenner, Kardashian's 9-year-old daughter, North, "Euphoria" star Alexa Demie and Tracee Ellis Ross.

On Instagram, Kidman posted some behind-the-scenes photos of her at the event, and in one clip, she's seen laughing with Kardashian and Lipa about what could happen if they fall on the runway.

"I'll catch you," she joked as the others laughed along.

In another pic, Kidman's husband is seen embracing her backstage as she sits in front of a mirror.

Then, in a separate post, the actor can be seen talking with Campbell, dressed up in their high-fashion Balenciaga gowns.

"Love her," Kidman captioned the post.

At the end of the night, the "Nine Perfect Strangers" star was so exhausted that she shared a photo of herself sleeping in a black-and-silver sequined dress.

"Night, night from Paris, with love," she wrote.

However, Kidman wasn't the only one who shared some amazing behind-the-scenes photos from the event.

Kardashian also posted a clip of herself walking the runway in an all-black gown and a photo posing alongside her family members backstage.

She also shared one snap of her, Kidman and Lipa standing next to each other in their beautiful Balenciaga dresses.

"What an honor to walk in a couture show!" Kardashian penned the post. "Thank you @balenciaga and @demna for this amazing experience!"

As for Lipa, she posted a couple of photos of the yellow dress that she wore on the runway. The "Levitating" singer paired her look with a pair of black stockings and gloves.

On July 6, Balenciaga opened a luxury couture store in Paris that's committed to "preserving Balenciaga’s heritage, as well as creating a couture for today," according to Vogue Business. Balenciaga CEO Cédric Charbit told the publication that the shop will have exclusive items and "one-off objects 'ranging from artisanal to highly technological.'"