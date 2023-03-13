Mindy Kaling showed us that opposites may just attract.

"The Office" alum left no gray area as she donned both white and black custom Vera Wang gowns during the Oscars on March 12.

Kaling first walked the newly minted champagne-colored carpet in her white gown. But before presenting the award for best original score, she changed into a black version with different earrings and a bold red lip.

The design of the silk floor-length gown had exposed boning, a split-away peplum, spaghetti straps and off-the-shoulder sleeves.

"The Mindy Project” star took to Instagram on March 13 to post an explanation as to why she rocked both.

"Last night was a fashion dream for me," she wrote. "I was so honored to wear @verawanggang, an icon and an inspiration to so many people, particularly Asian Americans. But to wear her gown in two colors!!

"I asked her why she designed this dress in black and white for me and she said they embody 'her fascination with the duality of both ... it’s the eternal attraction of opposites! It also conveys the modernity and sophistication and purity of both colors!' See?? She is the joyful artist of my dreams!"

And "The Sex Lives of College Girls" co-creator went on to poke fun at herself, suggesting she may never get to wear that Vera Wang white gown.

"As for me … well, I am that woman who, when I love a piece of clothing, I buy it in every color. Also, who knows if I am ever getting married, I am wearing as many Vera Wang gowns as I can!"

The change of dresses sparked comments from viewers online, who were doubting their own eyes.

"We’re so deep into the Oscars that I’m questioning whether Mindy Kaling was actually wearing a white dress before or not,” one person remarked.

And others pointed to the infamous internet dress debate, where users were split on whether they were seeing shades of black and blue or white and gold.

"Wasn’t Mindy Kaling wearing the white version of that outfit? Or was this The Dress all over again,” another person noted.

For Kaling, the two contrasting colors seem to draw from an old staple and a new fashion risk.

In December 2022, she posted a series of pictures of her getting ready in her closet, wearing a white strapless mini dress.

"I never wear winter white!" she wrote. "I was always so worried about it not being flattering and also about dropping food on it."

A month prior, Kaling posed on a balcony in a Versace black gown with a one-leg slit.

"I'll stop wearing black when they make a darker color," she wrote.