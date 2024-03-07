Fans celebrate makeup-free Millie Bobby Brown wearing a pimple patch during an interview

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Appearing on a national television show was just another day for Millie Bobby Brown and her pimple patch.

The 20-year-old rocked a bare face and a lavender pimple patch that matched her oversized sweater in a preview clip of her appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show." The full episode airs Thursday, March 7.

The "Stranger Things" actor completed the look with the crew neck sweater's matching shorts, knee-high black boots and a multi-colored choker necklace. Her outfit matched show host Drew Barrymore, who wore the same color in a short sleeve top that she wore with full-length sweat pants.

The bare-face glam wasn't a topic of discussion in the teaser clip, but fans in the comments noticed it — and thought it was "wonderful." Brown has previously posted pimple pics and her skin care routine when her face breaks out.

The Drew Barrymore Show

“I love that she’s not wearing any makeup. She’s beautiful without it,” someone commented.

"The fact that she’s wearing no make-up is so wonderful. Gen Z is really working hard to untangle the patriarchy," another said.

“I think the pimple patch is awesome!! Normalize normal skin!!” added a third.

More celebrities have embraced little to no makeup over the years. Alicia Keys ditched it in 2016. Gwyneth Paltrow did a TODAY interview sans makeup in 2021. Jennifer Garner discouraged wearing "so much makeup" in a 2022 interview with Harper's Bazaar.

Brown's bare look took a back seat while the actor chatted about her recent wedding-themed party to celebrate her Feb. 19 birthday, which she says doubled as her bachelorette party. She got engaged to Jake Bongiovi last April after he proposed while they were on a dive underwater.

"It was like a combination (celebration) because I was like I'm not going to have a bachelorette party," she said. "I don't party just in general. Also, I don't have many girls friends. I have more boy friends. Jake's fraternity brothers back in college are some of my closet friends. So we had a bachelorette party, but I was the only girl."