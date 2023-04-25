Back to brunette! Miley Cyrus ditches her platinum blond hairstyle for darker look

Miley Cyrus’ new hairstyle is the best of both worlds!

The "Flowers" singer changed her platinum blond hairdo, which featured brown strands at the back, for a two-toned brunette and blond look.

Cyrus showcased her new look at The Daily Front Row’s Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards in Beverly Hills on April 23 while walking the red carpet in a black Versace dress.

Miley Cyrus at The Daily Front Row's Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at The Beverly Hills Hotel on April 23, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images

Cyrus presented an award to stylist Bradley Kenneth at the event, and E! News reported that once she took the podium, she said, "It’s my honor to model his genius. When I look in the mirror and Bradley’s vision is looking back at me, I can’t help but say to myself, ‘B----, you look sickening.’”

On Instagram, Donatella Versace shared pictures of Cyrus' look and she captioned them, "@mileycyrus, I love your new dress. I will always meet you downtown 🖤 you look gorgeous as ever in Atelier Versace ✨."

In the comments, Vanessa Hudgens wrote, "Obbbbbsessssssed❤️❤️❤️," and Paris Hilton shared the heart-eyed emoji.

Fans also commented on Cyrus' new do.

One person said, "Yesss here for the brunette."

Another said that Cyrus' hairstyle reminded them of the singer's "Hannah Montana" years. "Shes Hannah and Miley," they said.

A third added, "Her hair is everything."

In December, Cyrus told TODAY's Hoda Kotb that she was thinking about dying her hair brunette to host “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party," but she quickly changed her mind once her godmother, Dolly Parton, objected.

“I’ve never seen Dolly actually scared before ... She acted like I told her the worst news you could imagine," she said. "She clutched her pearls, gasped and went back, and goes, 'You can't do that. You are me.' So I’m somehow some extension of Dolly Parton, where she looked like I had just given her the worst news you’ve ever heard. So I will be blond.”

Cyrus also told Hoda that she learned a lot of great life lessons from Parton, such as “the meaning of a great seamstress, that knows how to suck it in all the right places."