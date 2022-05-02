See the best looks from the 2022 Met Gala

It’s the beginning of May, which means it’s time for our favorite celebrities to wear their most extravagant outfits while posing on the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s grand steps.

This year, the theme for the Met Gala, Vogue’s annual A-list event, is “Gilded Glamour” and the funds raised from the festive night will support the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Celebrity guests who were lucky enough to receive an invitation to the biggest night in fashion are expected to follow a strict dress code.

Based on the theme and the time period it originates from, which is around 1870 to 1890, attendees will probably don over-the-top gowns with plenty of ruffles and bows. There could also be quite a few elbow-length white gloves, tulle dresses and top hats.

While tuxedos were popular in this era, let’s hope that none of the guests play it safe and wear a classic black tux that makes an appearance every year.

Hosts Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Regina King, as well as honorary co-chairs Anna Wintour, Tom Ford and Adam Mosseri will surely set the standard.

So, who dressed in their best white-tie attire and avoided getting dragged by Twitter for ignoring the theme? Check out the list of the best looks at the 2022 Met Gala.

Vanessa Hudgens at the 2022 Met Gala Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens"Tick Tick...Boom!" star Vanessa Hudgens wowed in a see-through black gown with a lengthy lace train.

Anna Wintour

Anna Wintour attends the 2022 Met Gala Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour kicked off the evening by wearing Chanel haute couture dress by Virginie Viard with fringe covering the top half. She accessorized the look with tiara fit for the ruler of the Met Gala.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively attends the 2022 Met Gala Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Blake Lively proved just how seriously she took her hosting duties by wearing a column style, beaded gown with a billowing satin sash that extended into a long train. She wore matching elbow-length pink and orange gloves to add an extra "wow" factor.

She made a quick reveal on the Met Gala steps to show off a longer, sky blue train.

Ryan Reynolds attend the 2022 Met Gala Celebrating Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Co-host and husband Ryan Reynolds posed alongside his wife in a complimentary dark brown velvet suit and white bow tie.

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Vanessa Nadal

Vanessa Nadal and Lin-Manuel Miranda attend the 2022 Met Gala Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Fellow co-host Lin-Manuel Miranda posed in a classic black tailcoat tuxedo alongside wife Vanessa Nadal, who wore a magenta dress with accentuated shoulders. She paired the ensemble with a small yellow clutch.

La La Anthony

La La Anthony attends the 2022 Met Gala Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Musician La La Anthony stunned in a merlot floor-length gown that featured cut outs, a shimmery bodice and a thigh-high slit. She also sported a matching circular hair accessory with a rose attached to it.

Kacey Musgraves

Kacey Musgraves attends the 2022 Met Gala Celebrating Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Kacey Musgraves is opera-ready in a beaded gown with a bow attached to the bodice. Her regal black gloves and faux fur fan added to the stunning look.

Kaia Gerber

Kaia Gerber attends the 2022 Met Gala Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Kaia Gerber channeled a Greek goddess in her metallic silver gown and matching heels. She styled her hair in voluminous waves that made the glamorous ensemble look even better.

Janelle Monáe

Janelle Monáe attends the 2022 Met Gala Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Royalty has arrived! Janelle Monáe's outfit was literally impressive from head to toe. Her bejeweled headpiece connected to the front and back of her sparkling black gown.

Venus Williams

Venus Williams attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Venus Williams switched it up and opted out of wearing a flowy dress. Instead, she was a vision of sophistication in her navy pant suit.

Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Shawn Mendes must've stepped out of a fairytale book before he hit the Met Gala. His gold, burgundy and blue buttoned jacket somehow made a popped collar look both modern and classic.

Leslie Odom Jr.

Leslie Odom Jr. attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Leslie Odom Jr. is never afraid to take risks! He paired his double breasted three-quarter length suit jacket with a statement hat.