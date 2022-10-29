Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly channel Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee at Halloween party

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are channeling one of the most infamous former couples in Hollywood.

On Friday, Oct. 28, the pair went to the annual Casamigos Halloween party dressed as Pamela Anderson and her first husband, Tommy Lee, when they went to the 1995 opening party of Las Vegas' Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

In order to create the look, Fox dressed in a similar latex red and pink mini dress that Anderson wore to the '90s event with a blonde wig. And Kelly wore a white tank top with white leather pants and shades.

The "God Save Me" singer also dyed his hair black and wore a silver chain around his neck, which resembled the same chain that Lee wore back then.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the Casamigos Halloween Party Returns in Beverly Hills on October 28, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Casamigos

In April, Fox celebrated Kelly's birthday by writing him a sweet post on Instagram.

The "Jennifer's Body" star shared a photo of Kelly giving her a piggy back ride and captioned it, "Today your mom told us that you were born a month early (you were SO meant to be a Gemini, you charming mercurial Svengali) and as a baby you were both 'cuddly and fussy at the same time' and I couldn’t have imagined a more apt description of you."

In the caption, Fox joked that her fiancé should have a "shirt that says cuddly and fussy."

"The world has no idea what a gentle, beautiful heart you have," she continued. "How generous and how thoughtful you are… How absurdly strange and smart and witty you are… You are by far the most unique human I have ever met."

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee in 1995. Steve.Granitz / WireImage

Fox concluded her message by revealing what she would give the rock star for his birthday, and she said that if she could, she would "lift the veil" off everyone's eyes "so they could see what I see."

"You’re such a gorgeous soul," she said. "I’m honored to love you and to be the recipient of your love. Happy Birthday love of my life."

In January, the couple got engaged underneath a sprawling banyan tree where she said they met 18 months ago.

“We asked for magic,” she wrote on Instagram when she announced their engagement. “We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love."

"And the karma. Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him," Fox continued. "And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.… and then we drank each other’s blood.