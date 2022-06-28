Megan Fox debuts bubblegum pink hair to match fiancé Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox is trying out life in pink!

Fox rocked pink from head to toe. Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

The “Taurus” actor, 36, debuted bubblegum-colored hair as she attended the premiere of “Machine Gun Kelly’s Life in Pink,” a new Hulu documentary about her fiancé.

The couple took the pink theme very seriously. Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

While Kelly, 32, rocked deep pink strands, Fox sported a lighter, blush hue that bordered on platinum.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the "Machine Gun Kelly's Life In Pink" premiere at Zero Bond on June 27, 2022, in New York City. Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Fully committing to the color scheme, she wore a two-toned pink dress, pink strappy heels and a light pink manicure and pedicure.

Kelly also celebrated all things pink with his look, sporting a pink and blue sweater, pale pink pearls and pink nail polish.

The “Emo Girl” singer and Fox, who revealed their engagement in January, have a history of coordinating their looks.

For one thing, when Kelly popped the question, he and Fox were wearing matching metallic manicures.

Nail artist Brittney Boyce shared a photo of their “chrome engagement nails” on Instagram.

The couple also tied together their looks — literally — when they attended the launch party for Kelly’s new, gender-neutral nail polish line in December with their pinky fingernails actually chained together.

It’s unclear whether Fox’s new pink strands are here to stay, or whether this was a temporary switch for the “Life in Pink” premiere.

Up until very recently, she had been sporting her signature long, dark strands.

Fox sported her usual dark strands when she attended the premiere of "Good Mourning" in Beverly Hills in May. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

It looks like Kelly, on the other hand, may be rocking his darker pink hair for the duration of his “Mainstream Sellout” world tour, which wraps up in October.

Back in May, the rapper surveyed his Twitter fans about whether he should have pink or blond hair for the tour, and pink narrowly won the vote.