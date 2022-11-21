Machine Gun Kelly nailed his look for the American Music Awards.

The rapper showed up to the awards show on Sunday night rocking an ultra-edgy suit covered in spikes, and he certainly turned heads on the red carpet.

The rapper looked sharp. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The bright purple suit was decorated with long, sharp spikes from his shoulders to his ankles and even on his back. The 32-year-old added extra punk appeal with a pair of black studded boots and wore his blond locks in tousled waves.

The rapper took home an award in this hair-raising look. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The sharp suit was undeniably a bold fashion choice, and it made us wonder: Was the rapper even able to sit down while wearing it? We're not sure how comfortable he was while doing so, but he did pose for a photo sitting down with singer Lionel Richie.

Even with 360 degrees of spikes, Machine Gun Kelly managed to sit next to Lionel Richie at the American Music Awards. ABC via Getty Images

Machine Gun Kelly playfully hinted at his sartorial inspiration for the look on his Instagram page, posting a split photo of himself in the suit beside a photo of a purple sea urchin.

"Do you guys sea what I was goin for” he captioned the post.

The singer's Instagram story featured his inspiration: a sea urchin. @machinegunkelly via Instagran

It was an exciting night for the musician, who ended up taking home the award for "favorite rock artist." While accepting the honor, he joked about his edgy ensemble, saying, "This suit is really uncomfortable to pee in."

Of course, Machine Gun Kelly is no stranger to bold fashion choices, often matching fiancé Megan Fox in eye-catching looks. Just last month, the pair dressed up as Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson for Halloween.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the Casamigos Halloween Party as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee on Oct. 28. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Casamigos

And when the couple got engaged in January 2022, they sported matching chrome manicures. They even rocked matching pink hair over the summer.

Whatever his next fashion moment is, we're sure it'll be a talker.