Hot days, summer highlights!

Mariska Hargitay is showing off a new, blonder hairstyle just in time for the warmer months.

The “Law & Order: SVU” star, 59, shared photos on Instagram of her new look, which features honey-colored highlights and soft, face-framing bangs.

“He did it again!” she wrote on Instagram, shouting out to her go-to hairstylist, Chris McMillan.

Hargitay added some playful hashtags to celebrate her new, sun-kissed look, including #HappyHargiBangs and #Charlie’sAngelsVibes.

The actor’s blond highlights are blended with her signature, darker strands, giving her look plenty of texture and dimension.

Hargitay’s highlights may be brand new, but it looks like McMillan may have chopped the “SVU” star’s hair a few days ago.

Earlier this week, she seemed to show off the same hairstyle on Instagram, noting her “curtain bangs.”

It’s been an eventful week for the “Law & Order” star, who portrays the indomitable Capt. Olivia Benson, and activist.

On June 2, she received an honorary doctorate from the John Jay College of Criminal Justice.

The honorary degree recognized her advocacy for survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence and child abuse through the organization she founded in 2004, the Joyful Heart Foundation.

“The day left me humbled, moved to tears—and inspired to live up (to) this beautiful new title: Doctor of Humane Letters,” Hargitay wrote on Instagram. “Here’s to a better, more compassionate, more humane world.”

Now that she holds an honorary "doctor" title, she also mused over what this might mean for her “SVU” character.

“Oh, and what do you think: Captain Doctor Olivia Benson? Doctor Captain Olivia Benson? DocCapLiv? DCLIV?” she joked on Instagram. “Let me know!!”