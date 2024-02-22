Kylie Kelce heads to Milan Fashion Week! See her gorgeous grey suit

Kylie Kelce is a regular at husband Jason Kelce’s football games but she’s branching out into the world of fashion.

The mom of three attended her first fashion show this week, sitting front-row at Alberta Ferretti’s fall/winter 2024-2025 show at Milan Fashion Week.

@kykelce via Instagram

Instead of her usual Eagles-themed looks, she wore a grey velvet pantsuit over a sheer white button-up blouse. She wore her long blond hair down and accessorized the look with a silver clutch.

Kelce shared two photos of herself at the event, including one of her seated in the front row of the show next to Jodi Kahn, the vice president of luxury fashion at Neiman Marcus.

“The best seat neighbor for my first ever fashion show,” she captioned the pic, adding, “And thank you for putting up with my coughing attack.”

@jodi_Kahn via Instagram

The fashion show appearance was out of the ordinary for Kelce, who generally shares photos on Instagram of her family at home or sporting events, outside of her sponsored brand deals.

In an October 2023 interview with TODAY, Kelce revealed that she believes it is important to stay authentic to who you are on social media.

"I think there is a population of women who are married to, dating, (or) engaged to individuals who play in the NFL or other professional sports that really enjoy indulging in the finer things in life," she said at the time. "That’s not necessarily how I was raised or what I enjoy. So I think that staying authentic to that and it has just been easy to portray that because it’s how our house is and how I am."

Kylie and Jason Kelce have been married since 2018 after first meeting on Tinder. The two share three daughters. Wyatt is the oldest at 4 years old. Their middle daughter, Elliotte, will turn 3 on March 4, and their youngest, Bennett, will turn 1 on Feb. 23.