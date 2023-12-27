The glamorous way Kourtney Kardashian got creative with her postpartum style

Over a month after giving birth, Kourtney Kardashian Barker got creative when it came to getting dressed up for her family’s Christmas party.

The now-mother of four showed off the outfit she wore “when not much in the closet fits yet” in an Instagram post shared on Dec. 26. The photos and video show the eldest Kardashian wearing a black leotard with tights and a fur coat. She accessorized with diamond necklaces and black and silver heels. Her hair is pulled back into a ponytail, showing off her flawless makeup.

“When not much in the closet fits yet and the boobs are filled with milk, throw on a cozy coat,” she captioned her post.

Kardashian Barker received praise from her sister, Khloe Kardashian, in the comments section.

“When you’re a baddie no matter what,” Kardashian wrote, while many other followers and fans commented on the chic look.

The Kardashian-Jenner family got together to celebrate the holidays with a fashionable and over-the-top black tie Christmas party.

On Nov. 5, two sources close to Kardashian Barker confirmed to NBC News that they welcomed their first child together, a baby boy.

It wasn't until Dec. 22 that the Poosh founder and Blink-182 drummer shared the first photos of their son and confirmed that his name is Rocky.

"ROCKY," they captioned their joint Instagram post, adding a black heart emoji.

On the Oct. 30 episode of the “One Life One Chance” podcast, Barker had said they planned to use the name Rocky Thirteen.

In September, Kardashian Barker had urgent fetal surgery which she and Barker said saved their baby’s life.

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock,” she wrote in part.

Despite the medical emergency, Kardashian Barker had been enjoying her pregnancy — and showcasing her maternity style.

However, one person who was not a fan of her style while pregnant was her daughter Penelope. During one of the final episodes of “The Kardashians,” the 11-year-old told her mom, “You’re so braggy with your stomach.”

When Barker asked if it was “too much,” Penelope replied, “No, she just shows it every single morning.”

Kardashian Barker, on the other hand, continued showing off her belly, later calling pregnancy “so empowering” in one of her Instagram posts.