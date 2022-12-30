Kim Kardashian shares the dress code her employees follow — and why she has one

Kim Kardashian has strong preferences when it comes to clothing — and not just her own.

The SKIMS and SKKN founder recently invited Angie Martinez into her office to record an episode of the “Angie Martinez IRL” podcast, and when the host asked if the color-coordinated style of the employees there was intentional, Kardashian replied, “Absolutely.”

"I have uniforms," the 42-year-old stated. "Well, it’s not like, ‘Hey, this is your uniform.' It’s just color palettes.”

And when it comes to her businesses, bold colors need not apply.

“I have a handbook: grays, heather gray, black, navy, white, cream, khaki," she said of the hues allowed. "We can stick with all neutrals, and not a lot of color blocking.”

"The Kardashians" star explained that the neutral aesthetic is much like the one she has in her own home, and that she consulted her employees before creating the dress code.

“My house is so Zen, so I asked how everyone felt about it, and everyone actually said, ‘That would make our life so easy,’" she noted. “And once everyone was onboard and thought it would be easier for them, I was like, ‘Yes, let’s do this.’”

Kardashian lightheartedly said she could make an expectation for employees on special occasions, like birthdays, with a "free dress day."

After all, she even has exceptions to the neutral rule in her home.

“Everything in my house is really minimal," Kardashian told Vogue in February. "I find that there is so much chaos out in the world, that when I come home, I want it to be just really quiet and I want everything to feel calming."

But when it comes to the bedrooms of the children she shares with ex-husband Kanye West — North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 — bright and colorful is fine by her.

“One is pink, one is purple, one is blue, one is dinosaurs," she said. "Each kid can have their full style and taste in their bedroom and have so much fun.”