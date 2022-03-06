Kim Kardashian completely covers herself in yellow caution tape for Balenciaga fashion show

Kim Kardashian made a major fashion statement at Balenciaga’s Paris Fashion Week show on Sunday, March 6.

The entrepreneur and reality television star arrived at the brand’s Winter ‘22 show wearing a high-neck bodysuit in fabric that resembled yellow caution tape.

She was almost completely covered in the tape, which featured the Balenciaga logo. She paired the look with matching heels and a handbag that were also wrapped in the tape. Kardashian finished the ensemble with black Balenciaga sunglasses.

Kardashian was one of the many guests in attendance to see the show which honored Ukrainians who are currently seeking safety and shelter following the Russian invasion of their country.

Demna Gvasalia, Balenciaga’s creative director, posed next to Kardashian while wearing a shirt of the blue and yellow Ukrainian flag.

On the brand’s Instagram story, Gvasalia, 40, penned a heartfelt message about his connection to Ukrainians. The creative director is a refugee of the Georgian Civil War, People reports.

“The war in Ukraine has triggered the pain of a past trauma I have carried in me since 1993, when the same thing happened in my home country and I became a forever refugee,” he began in the emotional post.

He continued, “Forever, because that’s something that stays in you. The fear, the desperation, the realization that no one wants you.”

However, he said that the difficult experience also helped him recognize the most important things in his life.

Gvasalia went on to reveal that he considered canceling the Paris Fashion Week show because fashion can seem irrelevant during global emergencies.

“But then I realized that cancelling this show would mean giving in, surrendering to the evil that has already hurt me so much for almost 30 years,” he explained. “I decided that I can no longer sacrifice parts of me to that senseless, heartless war of ego.”

He concluded the statement by calling the show, “a dedication to fearlessness, to resistance, and to the victory of love and peace.”

Balenciaga’s Instagram stories highlighted multiple looks from the Winter ‘22 collection, including the outfit Kardashian wore.

On her Instagram stories, Kardashian shared behind-the-scenes video footage of a few helpers covering her in the tape.

Kim Kardashian getting covered in yellow Balenciaga-themed caution tape. Kim Kardashian / Instagram

Salma Hayek also made an appearance at the snowy runway show.

She snapped a picture with Kardashian and posted it on Instagram. The “House of Gucci” star wore a blue and yellow dress to honor Ukraine.

Each seat at the Balenciaga show was decorated with a Ukrainian flag, according to People.

Multiple companies have been showing their support for the country since Russia launched its invasion on Feb. 24.

Airbnb is offering free, short-term housing for up to $100,000 Ukrainians who have been displaced and organizations like World Central Kitchen and Global Empowerment Mission have been on the ground providing resources.