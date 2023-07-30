Keke Palmer debuts fierce new blond hair with shorter style

Keke Palmer has traded in her dark hair for some bleach blond volume.

It seems like every day the 29-year-old actor and television personality is constantly switching up her look, and effortlessly pulling it off.

On July 29, Palmer embraced a completely different style and hairdo as she revealed her new blond locks on Instagram.

“That time I went blonde,” she cheekily captioned the photo. In the snap, her platinum blond tresses were swooped up into a loose updo.

Fans complimented the “Nope” star in the comments.

“This Barbie is a MOTHER,” one fan wrote, referencing the hit film.

Other fans thought Palmer resembled a character from another famous movie. “What in the Halle Berry BAPS,” one said, giving a shout out to the 1997 comedy “B.A.P.S.”

Another said Palmer’s look reminded them of a blond Hollywood icon.

“Baby. This is keke Monroe,” the fan commented and included a heart-eye emoji.

Many joked that they couldn’t handle Palmer’s daily reveals and glamorous photoshoots.

“Damnit Keke!! Can we REST! EVEN the LORD rests!” one playfully said.

Palmer has been vocal about self-love throughout her career, but she has been celebrating every part of herself since welcoming her first child, a baby boy named Leodis “Leo” Andrellton Jackson, in February with boyfriend Darius Jackson.

In April, she showed off her postpartum body on Instagram. “Body down!” she said in the clip while highlighting her new curves.

“Hips? NEVER HAD EM’! Boobs? Never had em’! Booty? BARELY,” she added in the caption. “Thanks son.”

She opened up about the other ways being a mom has changed her life in an interview with The Cut in July.

“After having my baby, I’ve just gotten so much more powerful,” she shared. “I’m just so strengthened in a crazy way. Strutting my stuff, enjoying.”

Palmer continued, “I’ll be honest, I think before I even had the baby, I was really actually quite self-conscious. In a way that you would expect, considering the kind of work that I do as a public figure.”

She credited her trainer, Corey Calliet, for encouraging her to embrace her new physique.

“He was just like, ‘Well, we are never going to try and get your body back to how it was before a baby because you birthed a child,’” she said. “It’s like, that’s not something to hide, that’s something to embrace. We’re going to lean into this new body.”