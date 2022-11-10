Katy Perry wears two all-jean outfits to 2022 CMA Awards

Katy Perry got into the country spirit on Wednesday night at the Country Music Awards in Nashville by wearing two different jean-inspired outfits.

Perry walked the red carpet in her first look, a wide-leg all-jean romper with an extra-large jean bow.

The Marques’ Almeida outfit featured a deep V-neck, off-the-shoulder straps and frayed edges on the corset and pants.

Perry walks the red carpet in Nashville at the CMA Awards. Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Her second look, which she wore to perform with Thomas Rhett, also featured fringe but much more prominently.

Perry performs onstage at the CMAs. ABC / Getty Images

The jean dress appeared to be made from some sort of jean shirt, with a cutout formed by the shirt collar. The dress slit was adorned with a yellow fringe.

Perry also accessorized with a black cowboy hat, fishnets and black boots.

Perry and Rhett sang their duet, "Where We Started," which is on Rhett's latest album of the same name.

Riff Raff and Katy Perry at the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 24, 2014 in Inglewood, California. Steve Granitz / WireImage

This isn't the first time Perry has donned an all-jean look. At the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards, she and then-boyfriend, rapper Riff Raff, recreated Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake's iconic coordinated jean outfits from the 2001 American Music Awards.

In the years since, Perry has settled down with fiancé Orlando Bloom and welcomed their first child, Daisy, in August 2020.