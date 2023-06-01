Katharine McPhee Foster debuts smashing new bob haircut

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

/ Source: TODAY
By Liz Calvario

Katharine McPhee Foster said goodbye to her long brunette locks.

The singer and actor showed off a smashing new haircut earlier this week: a chin-length bob with blonde highlights — perfect for the upcoming sunny weather.

The 39-year-old shared her shorter and lighter hairstyle in an Instagram post on May 30. In the pic, she’s in a car wearing a leopard print top, beige jacket and sunglasses as she covers her face with her hair.

“new haircut, same classic,” the “American Idol” alum captioned the post. The "Smash" star also pointed out her gold necklace from her KMF jewelry brand. She's also wearing another one that spells out her and husband David Foster's 2-year-old son's name, Rennie.

Before chopping off her locks, she had been rocking darker tresses that went down past her shoulders. The new hairstyle was reminiscent of her blonde bob that she had in May 2018.

The “Over It” singer arrived at the Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards in New York City to accept an award with a honey-colored bob with bangs.

Katharine McPhee attends the Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards at 48 Lounge on May 24, 2018 in New York City.
Katharine McPhee Foster attends the Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards on May 24, 2018 in New York City. Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

The singer is just one of many celebs who have recently switched up their hair. Mandy Moore also had cut several inches from her hair and it reminded people of her “This Is Us” character.

“I’ve been itching for a hair change for a loooooong time," Moore said in her photo showing off the cut.

January Jones trimmed her hair and went with a short pixie cut.

Tia Mowry also marked a new era with a new haircut. In her May 30 post sharing her fresh cut, the actor said it felt “like a release of old memories, both good & bad, but also, an exciting start to a new era.”

“I’m ready to embark on this chapter of my journey, and everyone knows that there’s nothing more monumental to mark it with than a fresh cut,” she said.

