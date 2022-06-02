Is Kate Middleton’s outfit at the Trooping the Color parade an ode to Princess Diana?

While the Queen's Platinum Jubilee leaves much to be celebrated, may we have a moment to admire the outfit Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, wore to the big event?

Kate wore an all-white blazer dress, complete with a chic navy blue and white hat, for the Trooping the Colour parade today and people are noticing it has a striking resemblance to an outfit Princess Diana wore in 1991.

Kate Middleton's outfit at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee looked very similar to an outfit Princess Diana wore in 1991. Getty Images

This event, marking Queen Elizabeth II's 70th year serving on the throne, brought the whole royal family together, including Prince William and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as well as, Prince Charles and his sister, Princess Anne. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were also in attendance -- however, they did not join the Queen for the famous balcony appearance at Buckingham Palace.

The royal family Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations, in London on June 2, 2022. Daniel Leal / AFP via Getty Images

The blazer-style dress worn by Kate, designed by the late Alexander McQueen, was paired with a fascinator designed by Philip Treacy. She also paired the outfit with diamond and sapphire earrings from her mother-in-law’s jewelry collection. We'd say this only adds to the Princess Diana energy, Kate was exuding.

Kate Middleton's outfit at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration was nothing short of chic and fabulous. Andrew Matthews / Pool via Getty Images

Even Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush-Hager noticed the unmissable similarity. "The hat, the white suit... we feel like nothing is by accident with royals," Hoda said on TODAY.

Although it is not confirmed whether the Duchess wore this ensemble with the clear intent of channeling Princess Diana, the side-by-side resemblance is undeniable.

"Maybe it's just a nod to [Princess Diana]," Hoda said.

Princess Diana’s similar look was from her appearance at the Gulf War Victory Parade in London with Prince Charles in 1991.

This is not the first time Kate has worn this outfit in a public appearance. She wore it back in 2021 at a reception for G7 leaders in Cornwall, England, proving there's no shame in wearing the same outfit twice.

Prince William and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, at the G7 summit in England. Jack Hill / Pool via Getty Images

