Kate Middleton seemingly re-creates a classic Princess Diana look

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, has seemingly re-created one of Princess Diana's most fashionable looks.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge in the parade ring during Royal Ascot 2022 at Ascot Racecourse on June 17, 2022 in Ascot, England. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

The former Kate Middleton showed up at the 2022 Royal Ascot on Friday, June 17 in a brown and white Alessandra Rich polka dot dress that looked very similar to the outfit that Diana wore to the Epsom Derby back in 1986.

Diana, Princess of Wales and Prince Charles with Princess Anne at the Epsom Derby in June 1986. Princess Diana Archive / Getty Images

During that time, Diana attended the event in a black and white polka dot dress by Victor Edelstein and she paired her look with a similarly dotted hat by Frederick Fox that she tilted to the side.

Diana, Princess of Wales, wearing a black and white spotted dress by Victor Edelstein at the Epsom Derby. Princess Diana Archive / Getty Images

Kate — who also wore her hat to the side — paid tribute to the late royal in another way, when she also wore a pair of South-Sea pearl earrings that once belonged to Diana.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge wearing Diana's South-Sea pearl earrings. Samir Hussein / WireImage

The Princess of Wales loved the earrings so much that she wore them out on multiple occasions, including once in Budapest when she attended an English National Ballet Gala Performance.

Princess Diana wearing the earrings in 1992. Tim Graham / Tim Graham Photo Library via Get

However, this isn't the first time that Kate has re-created one of Diana's looks.

During Kate and Prince William's 2021 royal tour in Scotland, Kate wore a blue double-breasted blazer by Zara with a matching pleated skirt by the U.K. brand Hope. Her ensemble looked fairly similar to an outfit that Diana wore back in 1992 when she visited the Bulguksa Buddhist temple in Gyeongju, South Korea.

Also for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, she arrived at the Trooping the Colour ceremony in a white Alexander McQueen blazer dress and blue and white hat by Philip Treacy that greatly resembled an outfit that Diana wore in 1991 when she attended a farewell parade for the Royal Hampshire Regiment in Portsmouth, U.K.

Kate attended the queen's Platinum Jubilee events to help the monarch celebrate the 70 years that she's been residing on the throne. The celebration began in early June and it lasted for four days.