Justin Hartley and wife Sofia Pernas have a ‘twin moment’ wearing matching suits on the red carpet

Justin Hartley and his wife, actor Sofia Pernas, were seen twinning on the red carpet over the weekend.

Hartley and Pernas, who tied the knot last year, wore coordinating sleek suits while attending the 2022 Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday. They both wore navy suits from the Italian menswear brand Isaia, sporting the brand’s signature red logo on their lapels.

Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas sported suits from the Italian menswear brand Isaia. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

“We tag teamed this thing, right?” Hartley said to Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet, with his wife chiming in that they were having a “twin moment."

The “This Is Us” star wore a traditional bow tie, while Pernas dressed in a white button-up shirt with embellished detailing on the collar.

Sofia Pernas and Justin Hartley attend the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, Calif. Randy Shropshire / Getty Images

Pernas added a subtle pop of color with pumps that transition from bright red at the heel to black at the toe. She completed her look with a half-up, half-down hairstyle.

Hartley’s hairstylist, Andrea Pezzillo, also shared an Instagram photo of the couple's look before they walked the red carpet.

“We’re still in the honeymoon phase,” Pernas said on the red carpet. “We’re wearing matching outfits. No, this is our forever phase.”

Hartley and Pernas, who were once co-stars on “The Young and the Restless,” went public with their relationship early last year and married privately in March 2021.

“She’s wonderful,” Hartley said of his wife in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in December. “She’s the sweetest, smartest, most beautiful woman I’ve ever met. She’s incredible and I’m madly in love. We’re terrifically happy.”

These two are not the only couple to wear coordinating suits on the red carpet recently.

Actor Jonah Hill and girlfriend Sarah Brady, coordinate outfits during the premiere of "Don't Look Up." Are matching suits becoming a trend? Michael Ostuni / Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

“Superbad” actor Jonah Hill and his girlfriend, surfer Sarah Brady, wore matching light blue suits to the premiere of his recent Netflix movie, “Don’t Look Up.”

They each wore their own take on the traditional tuxedo. Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

And John Krasinski and Emily Blunt sported matching tuxedos on the red carpet as they attended the 2019 Writers Guild Awards. The “Jack Ryan” star rocked a traditional tux, while Blunt’s wore a black brocade tux with an oversized bow tie.