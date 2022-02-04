Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski packed *how many* suitcases for Olympics coverage?

For Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski, when it comes to the Olympics, there's no such thing as overpacking.

The figure skating analyst duo is known for their vibrant matching outfits, even off the ice. And to make sure they dressed their best for the 2022 Beijing Olympic Games, Lipinski told E! News' "Daily Pop" Thursday that they have to bring their "whole closet."

This year, the pair packed 17 suitcases between the two of them. And believe it or not, that's not even a record. In 2018, they brought 21 suitcases for the Pyeongchang Winter Games.

"We did well this time," Weir said.

“I think we’re maturing,” he added. “Or we spend too much time together, and I know exactly what’s in her closet already.”

Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir comment for NBC Sports during the figure skating team event in 2018 in complementing silver and black. Jean Catuffe / Getty Images

But never fear, less suitcases does not mean less fashion, and one of the looks this time around may involve panda ears, based on a clip in Weir's Instagram story. The pair also promised E! that they will again match all of their outfits "in some form or fashion."

Weir is a two-time Olympian whose vibrant costumes first caught the world's eye on the ice. How could we ever forget the swan?

Weir teased his outfit on Instagram Thursday, posting a video of himself strutting to "Mi Gente" in a black blouse and black jacket with textured, sparkling feathered sleeves.

"Walking into the Olympics like..." Weir captioned the clip.

Lipinski also took to Instagram Thursday in advance of the team figure skating competition, sharing a photo of herself in a gold, sparkly dress and matching heels reading through a thick binder.

"It's go time kids!!! Let's get the Games under way! Just me and my binder of a thousand skaters," she wrote in the caption.

In addition to commentating at the Olympics, Lipinski, who won gold at the 1998 Games, is also an executive producer of “Meddling,” a new docuseries about the judging scandal at the 2002 Winter Olympics.

Figure skating kicked off at the 2022 Beijing Games Feb. 3, with Nathan Chen leading the United States to a strong start in the team event.

Weir and Lipinski, in monochrome green and blue outfits, talked with Hoda Kotb and Willie Geist Friday on TODAY about Chen's performance and the outlook for the U.S. figure skating team this year.

"He was flawless, two beautiful quads, it was like he had magnets on the bottom of his blades," Lipinski said about Chen.

Weir referred to Chen as "the gold standard" since the last Winter Games.

A 2018 throwback. Jean Catuffe / Getty Images

Weir and Lipinski will continue to commentate on the upcoming skating events.

"Half the fun of the Olympics is watching you two," Hoda said.