Jessica Simpson posts a bikini photo to celebrate losing 100 pounds for a third time

Jessica Simpson is proud of her body!

The singer and fashion designer, 41, posted Thursday a bikini selfie on Instagram, which represented a major personal milestone.

“I have gained and lost 100lbs 3x so I never thought this moment could or would happen, but I’m finally spring breakin’ wearin’ a BIKINI!!!!!!” Simpson wrote in the caption.

She also celebrated her “hard work,” “determination” and “self love.”

“I enjoyed a good proud cry today,” she added.

The fashion designer and singer sported a paisley swimsuit from her own Jessica Simpson clothing collection, accessorizing with embellished retro sunglasses and a pale pink hat.

Simpson has been open about her health and weight loss journey in recent years. In 2019, she revealed that she had lost 100 pounds after the birth of her third child, Birdie Mae. She and her husband, Eric Johnson, also have a daughter, Maxwell, 9, and a son, Ace, 8.

“6 months. 100 pounds down (Yes, I tipped the scales at 240 😜)” she wrote on Instagram in September 2019. “My first trip away from #BIRDIEMAE and emotional for many reasons, but so proud to feel like myself again. Even when it felt impossible, I chose to work harder.”

The mom of three has also been candid about her struggles with being body-shamed. She opened up to TODAY’s Hoda Kotb in 2020 about critics mocking her physique after a photo of her wearing high-waisted jeans went viral in 2009.

“This picture that circulated and went worldwide broke my heart. Not the picture necessarily, but the caption. Like, all the captions,” she said, adding that she was “taken down by the world.”

In her 2020 memoir, “Open Book,” the singer shared that she had spent years struggling with her self-esteem, which she said contributed to her past alcohol addiction.

Simpson made the decision to get sober in 2017, and since then, she said she has grown more confident in every area of her life, including how she views weight and body image issues.

In fact, during a visit to TODAY last year, she confirmed that she had thrown out her scale and makes a point of not weighing herself regularly.

“I have no idea how much I weigh. I just want to feel good and be able to zip my pants up. If I don’t, I have another size. I have every size,” she said.

“I’ve really tried my hardest to not let that define me.”