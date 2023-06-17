Jennifer Lopez is bringing back her bangs!

Over the years, Lopez has rocked just about every kind of facial fringe — from the long, side swept bangs of the early 2000s to the trendy, center part curtain bangs.

In a new post on June 16, Lopez shared that she'd gone with a more classic look — known online in some circles as the "French" bang.

"Bang Bang," Lopez wrote in her post, tagging hairstylist Lorenzo Martin.

She also seems to have gone a little darker in her hair color, which was previously more honey brown.

Bangs are almost always having a moment but in recent years, curtain bangs have captured much of the public's attention.

In March, celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton reiterated that bangs would be the look to do this summer.

"If you're going to do one thing this summer, you're going to want to cut curtain bangs," he told TODAY in a segment. "I'm telling you right now, cutting bangs changes the whole shape of the face."

He added that the look is trending for both straight and curly hairstyles.

Lopez isn't the only A-list celebrity to switch up her look this season. Julia Roberts debuted long bangs in March at a Watches and Wonders event in Geneva.