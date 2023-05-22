Jennifer Lawrence is a ‘queen of comfort’ in flip-flops at Cannes — take a look

Jennifer Lawrence is putting comfort on the top of her red carpet priority list — and looking classy while doing so.

While attending the Cannes Film Festival in France on May 21, Lawrence wore a gorgeous red gown with a sweeping train, and as some fans noticed, black flip-flops underneath.

"She got her flip flops on under the dress plsss," one fan wrote on Twitter.

Fans are flipping over Jennifer Lawrence's flip-flops at the Cannes Film Festival. Stephane Cardinale / Corbis via Getty Images

Other fans noted how she's "so real," "so right," "such an icon" and "a diva" for her footwear choice.

Another fan summed it up: "Queen of comfort and style."

The "Hunger Games" actor was attending a premiere of "Bread and Roses," a documentary she produced about the experiences of Afghanistan women under the Taliban.

She wore the red dress, envisioned by Christian Dior's Maria Grazia Chiuri, along with a sparking diamond necklace and wedding ring, according to Vogue.

Earlier in the day, Lawrence wore a chic gray knitted sheath dress, also designed by Dior, with a deep V in the back exposing parts of her satin bra and briefs underneath, according to Vogue.

The actor married Cooke Maroney, an art dealer, at a ceremony in Rhode Island in 2019. The pair welcomed a son, Cy, in 2022.

"The morning after I gave birth, I felt like my whole life had started over," she previously told Vogue of becoming a mother. "Like, 'Now is day one of my life.' I just stared. I was just so in love."