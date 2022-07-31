Jennifer Garner tells younger generation to ‘be cautious’ about cosmetic injectables

Beauty trends come and go, but Jennifer Garner's style advice has long remained consistent.

During an interview with Harper’s Bazaar on July 27, Garner shared some of the best beauty tricks that she’s relied on throughout the years, including to spend less time looking in the mirror.

“Look in the mirror less, obsess less, and look at the rest of the world to see what you could be using your time for instead,” she said. “We all look at our faces more than people used to, and it doesn’t do you any good. You obsess over changes or how to fix something on your face.”

In addition to reducing the amount of time spent looking at one’s own reflection in the mirror, Garner urged individuals to “be cautious when it comes to injecting anything into your face.”

“Be very, very incredibly judicious and wait as absolutely long as possible to add anything,” the "Alias" star said. “Don’t think that you’re 37 and you need to be shooting up your face. You don’t need to wear so much makeup or have such a constant blowout.”

In December 2021, Garner, 50, spoke to Shop TODAY about her own “low-key” beauty regimen and the reasoning behind her decision to keep things as such and "look normal."

“We can almost all wear less than we think because, to me, I don’t want my kids or people to only see the actor version of me that is perfectly made up by brilliant artists and think that’s how I look,” she said. “I want to look normal and I want to normalize looking normal. I always have felt really strongly about that. And then if I’m dressed up, I like that my kids are like, ‘Woo, look at my mom!’”

She also said that part of her beauty routine includes the mental aspect, too. Garner explained, “I try to not see unflattering pictures of myself because I know I look better in real life than paparazzi pictures make me look, and if I don’t, I don’t want to know it.”

Garner has remained candid over the years about her own self-image, including how she struggled with her own body image after giving birth to her three children whom she shares with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.

During an appearance on the “Happy Mum, Happy Baby” podcast in March 2021, she explained, “There are some incredible women whose bodies just, no matter how many babies they have, they bounce right back to that slim-hipped, no stomach. I mean, it’s incredible.”

"I have so many girlfriends who have that physique and I'm so happy for them," she added earnestly. "I am not one of them. That is not my gig. I can work really hard and I can be really fit and I will still look like a woman who's had three babies and I always will."