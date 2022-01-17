Twin Chics! Kyle MacLachlan, Jeff Goldblum walk runway at Milan Fashion Week

Noted silver foxes Jeff Goldblum, 69, and Kyle MacLachlan, 62, just stole the show at Milan Fashion Week.

The "Twin Peaks" star looked like he meant business. Getty Images

The actors both made surprise appearances on the runway, modeling pieces from Prada’s fall/winter 2022 menswear collection.

MacLachlan was a natural! Getty Images

MacLachlan, known for playing Dale Cooper in “Twin Peaks” and Trey MacDougal in "Sex and the City," opened the show in a long overcoat layered over a shiny, powder-blue jumpsuit and matching gloves. He wore his silvery hair swept back and strode down the runway with a steely expression.

Goldblum completely commanded the catwalk. Getty Images

Goldblum also made a cameo, closing out the show in a long, tailored overcoat accessorized with thick bands of fur. The "Jurassic Park" star emerged from a futuristic, neon tunnel and commanded the runway with a very, well, Jeff Goldblum-esque twinkle in his eye.

Must go faster! Getty Images

Social media, predictably, lit up at the sight of these two legends strutting their stuff.

“Kyle MacLachlan opening the Prada menswear show is what I needed today,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“jeff goldblum closing the prada show is the best thing ive seen all week,” another person wrote.

“Jeff Goldblum came down that Prada runway giving you a character & y’all are not appreciating it enough for me,” another fan tweeted.

MacLachlan and Goldblum were not the only famous faces in the Prada menswear show. Actors including “Sex Education” star Asa Butterfield and Thomas Brodie-Sangster, who played Benny Watts in “The Queen’s Gambit,” also made appearances.