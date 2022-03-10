January Jones is embracing her ‘childhood self’ by bringing back the bowl cut

January Jones went back to the archives to find inspiration for her latest hairstyle.

The “Spinning Out” star, 44, recently debuted a new do on Instagram, sharing it alongside an adorable pic of her as a little kid rocking an epic bowl cut.

“Revisiting my childhood self,” she captioned a video showing off her new look.

Of course, her new hairstyle is a chic re-imagining of an old-school bowl cut. Her flattering look is more of a bob with feathered, face-framing layers blending up into full bangs.

The actor’s “Mad Men” co-star Kiernan Shipka was a fan of her former TV mom’s new look, calling it “iconic” in the comments.

Stylist Bridget Brager, who created the look for Jones, also shared her excitement on Instagram about this modern take on the classic bowl cut.

“She is fearless and trusting and I am LUCKY!” Brager captioned her post. “This cut has been on the table for a while (for me anyway) It’s so much fun, the styling options are endless! (If you’re asking yourself if you could pull this off — YOU CAN!).”

“I love it!! You’re so good,” Jones commented on Brager’s post.

The “Mad Men” star may not have rocked a bowl cut in a while, but she does tend to favor short, blonde hairstyles. In November, she rocked a wavy lob with curtain bangs at the InStyle Awards in New York City.

Jones rocked a long, wavy lob in November 2021. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

In 2019, she shared an Instagram photo of her sleek, blunt bob, also by Brager.

The year before, she experimented with color, sporting a gorgeous, bubblegum-pink hue.

While she generally keeps her hair on the shorter side, Jones rocked longer waves with a dramatic side part at an event in 2018, channeling the retro glam of her Betty Draper days.

Jones sported long, glamorous waves at an event in Malibu, California, in 2018. Jean Baptiste Lacroix / WireImage

Jones talked about her early affinity for bowl cuts — and other statement hairstyles — in a 2016 interview with Marie Claire.

“When I was younger, my hair was white, and I liked wearing it short — boy cuts and the bowl cut with the wedge,” she said. “One of my favorites I called The Spike; it was really short and I would spike up the slightly longer hairs on top with Dep gel. I remember going to school with The Spike, and three weeks later, my fourth-grade teacher, Miss Palmer, copied me. Then I had to change my hairstyle. I was over it.”

She shared throwback photos of her various youthful hairstyles in a 2019 Instagram post.

“Happy Birthday to my style icon, the child version of me of course,” she wrote in her tongue-in-cheek caption. “Thanks child version of me for always taking risks with your hair and your frocks. Your fearless playfulness has kept me trapped in the imagination of a child forever.”