January Jones shows off her shorter haircut ahead of the summer

January Jones is showing off a new dramatic haircut. The "Mad Men" alum took to Instagram to share a picture of her super short blonde look.

She captioned the post shared on May 26 with three scissor emojis.

The "Last Man on Earth" star had previously styled her hair in a short, ash blonde bob, but switched it up for a new look.

Jones tagged celebrity hair stylist Bridget Brager in the photo. Brager hopped into the comments section to laud Jones' look.

"Let the hair games begin," Brager wrote on Jones' post, adding heart eyes emojis and red hearts.

In her own Instagram story, Brager shared the actor's photo and called her a "Chameleon Hair Muse Mama."

Other fans and fellow celebrities also cheered the hair change.

"Hell yes," actor Kiernan Shipka — who portrayed Jones' on-screen daughter Sally Draper on "Mad Men" — wrote on the actor's post, while model and actor Ruby Rose simply commented two heart eyes emoji.

It's not the first time Jones has experimented with a different look, though she most often sticks to her standard blonde bob.

She often has bangs, most recently sharing an update in January captioned "Fresh hair for my 'day' of human birth."

January Jones attends the Farfetch Beauty Launch Party on May 10, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for Farfetch

In August 2022, she shared photos of herself with a very short styled look. The photos appear to be a behind-the-scenes selfie from the fall 2022 campaign shoot for designer Jonathan Simkhai.

In 2020, she kept her short tresses pink for some time, writing that she’d given herself pink highlights.