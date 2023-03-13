‘Euphoria’ star Hunter Schafer wore a single feather as top in striking Oscars look

Hunter Schafer’s Oscars after-party look was as light as a feather.

The “Euphoria” star, 24, sported a daring ensemble at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, featuring a bodice in the shape of a feather, held in place by a thin white strap.

Schafer looked gorgeous. Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

She completed the look with a silky, slip-like white skirt.

Schafer kept the rest of her ensemble simple, wearing her hair down in waves and sporting minimal jewelry.

The look was from the autumn/winter 2023 collection of Belgian label Ann Demeulemeester, and styled by celebrity stylist Law Roach.

She kept her accessories minimal. Nina Prommer / EPA

Zendaya, for one, was a huge fan of her “Euphoria” co-star’s after-party outfit.

“STUNNING,” she commented on Roach’s Instagram photo of Schafer’s look, later adding multiple heart-eye emoji.

Katy Perry also shared her appreciation, commenting simply, “ATE.”

Schafer, who has modeled for brands including Mugler, Prada and Marc Jacobs, is known for her striking style.

Schafer appeared at Mugler x Hunter Schafer during Paris Fashion Week on March 6. Arnold Jerocki / Getty Images

Earlier this month, she gave off Catwoman vibes in a glittery, black bodysuit with an oversized blue bow at Paris Fashion Week.

Schafer rocked a sheer ensemble at the Costume Designers Guild Awards on Feb. 27. Unique Nicole / FilmMagic

In February, she looked stunning in a two-piece white gown with a sheer overlay at the Costume Designers Guild Awards in Los Angeles.

Schafer completely pulled off this all-denim look at last year's Vanity Fair after-party. Karwai Tang / Getty Images

At last year’s Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, she wore a floor-length, distressed denim gown.

Schafer showed off the movement in her fringe dress at the 2020 Vanity Fair after-party. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

She also sported a joyful look at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, featuring a metallic bodice and plenty of rainbow fringe.

Schafer went avant-garde for the 2021 Met Gala. Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Schafer’s bold look at the 2021 Met Gala was a conversation starter. She sported a cropped silver dress, and accessorized with a glittery tarantula on her face.

The “Euphoria” star’s feather-inspired outfit was just one of the many stunning looks at the 95th Academy Awards.

Rihanna showed off her baby bump as she arrived at the Oscars. Jordan Strauss / AP

Rihanna walked the red carpet in a black leather dress with a sheer panel that showed off her baby bump.

Woman in red! Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Melissa McCarthy was also a vision in vibrant red.

Yeoh went on to win best actress for "Everything Everywhere All at Once." Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Best actress winner Michelle Yeoh also looked gorgeous in a feathery Dior gown.