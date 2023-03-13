‘Euphoria’ star Hunter Schafer wore a single feather as top in striking Oscars look

Hunter Schafer’s Oscars after-party look was as light as a feather.
The “Euphoria” star, 24, sported a daring ensemble at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, featuring a bodice in the shape of a feather, held in place by a thin white strap.
She completed the look with a silky, slip-like white skirt.
Schafer kept the rest of her ensemble simple, wearing her hair down in waves and sporting minimal jewelry.
The look was from the autumn/winter 2023 collection of Belgian label Ann Demeulemeester, and styled by celebrity stylist Law Roach.
Zendaya, for one, was a huge fan of her “Euphoria” co-star’s after-party outfit.
“STUNNING,” she commented on Roach’s Instagram photo of Schafer’s look, later adding multiple heart-eye emoji.
Katy Perry also shared her appreciation, commenting simply, “ATE.”
Schafer, who has modeled for brands including Mugler, Prada and Marc Jacobs, is known for her striking style.
Earlier this month, she gave off Catwoman vibes in a glittery, black bodysuit with an oversized blue bow at Paris Fashion Week.
In February, she looked stunning in a two-piece white gown with a sheer overlay at the Costume Designers Guild Awards in Los Angeles.
At last year’s Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, she wore a floor-length, distressed denim gown.
She also sported a joyful look at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, featuring a metallic bodice and plenty of rainbow fringe.
Schafer’s bold look at the 2021 Met Gala was a conversation starter. She sported a cropped silver dress, and accessorized with a glittery tarantula on her face.
The “Euphoria” star’s feather-inspired outfit was just one of the many stunning looks at the 95th Academy Awards.
Rihanna walked the red carpet in a black leather dress with a sheer panel that showed off her baby bump.
Melissa McCarthy was also a vision in vibrant red.
Best actress winner Michelle Yeoh also looked gorgeous in a feathery Dior gown.